Green Line Extension Project has released request for proposal for Design-Build Contract

The MBTA Green Line Extension (GLX) Project Team has released the Final Request for Proposal (RFP) for the GLX Design Build (DB) contract to the three shortlisted DB teams that were identified in February of this year. The Final RFP includes an Affordability Limit of $1.319 billion, base scope of work, and “Additive Options.” Additive Options will only be included in the project scope should teams affirm that the Options can be completed within both the Project schedule and the Affordability Limit. Responses to the Final RFP will be submitted by the three DB teams in September 2017.

“This step represents another major milestone for GLX as we move closer to the design and build phase of the project,” said Program Manager John Dalton. “The MBTA has been actively engaged in pre-proposal exchanges with the three teams pursuing the design-build contract and looks forward continuing that technical concept dialogue as each of the teams develop their responses to the Final RFP package being issued today. The base scope remains seven new stations, related track and infrastructure necessary for train service, a vehicle maintenance facility and multi-use community path. If market conditions allow, Additive Options will be included in the Design Build project scope”.

If a DB team believes that Additive Options can be included and keep within the MBTA’s cost and schedule for the project, the firm is directed to propose those Additive Options in the following order as prioritized by the MBTA:

1. Platform canopies.

2. Additional elevators at select stations.

3. Public art.

4. Additional community connection to the community path located on Chester Street in Somerville.

5. Extension of the community path between East Somerville and Lechmere Stations.

6. Enhanced Vehicle Maintenance Facility in Somerville.

The MBTA, in collaboration with stakeholders, established the prioritized list to meet its objectives of enhancing rider experience, community access, and operational improvements.

Price proposals for the competing DB teams must not exceed the established Affordability Limit of $1.319 billion, which is in keeping with the total GLX Program budget and is not to exceed $2.3 billion. For more information on the Green Line Extension Project, please visit the Project’s webpage.

~Massachusetts Department of Transportation