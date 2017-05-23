Activists, elected officials and utilities come together on gas leaks

On Saturday, Mothers Out Front held a public forum on gas leaks, attended by 54 residents, elected officials, climate activists and representatives from Eversource and National Grid, at the East Somerville Community School.

Massachusetts consumers pay for wasted, harmful methane gas that leaks from pipes beneath the streets. The amount of gas seeping out in Greater Boston alone could heat 200,000 homes. Meanwhile, leaking gas boosts the Commonwealth’s climate-changing emissions by as much as 10 percent. Leaked gas speeds up climate change, kills trees, and makes asthma worse.

Jessica Garrett of Somerville Mothers Out Front gave background on the issue and the MOF gas leaks campaign, stating, “there are more than 16,000 gas leaks in Massachusetts. Natural gas is 95% methane, a ‘greenhouse gas on steroids’ that is 86 times more damaging than CO2 in its first 20 years in the atmosphere… and just seven percent of the leaks that have been surveyed contribute 50% of total methane emissions. We call these “super emitters.”

Dr. Nathan Phillips, professor in Earth and Environment Department at Boston University and gas leaks researcher, said, “I’m a huge fan of Mothers Out Front and am here as a Dad and a scientist.” He has researched and mapped gas leaks in Boston and Somerville. “Gas Leaks are a problem for Greater Boston and the entire Eastern seaboard because of aging gas infrastructure.” He noted that over time, methane emission has increased much faster than that of carbon dioxide, and now accounts for 10% of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. He explained that about 2.7% of gas delivered is either wasted or unaccounted for, which amounts to a $90 million loss to consumers in the value of gas.

Zeyneb Magavi from MOF Cambridge discussed the collaborative study between Mothers Out Front, Allies, Eversource Gas, National Grid, and Columbia Gas “to determine the best available, scalable, reliable method to identify and prioritize the largest leaks or find and fix the big ones.” Next fall, the groups will hold a summit jointly hosted by Harvard and MIT to share data, best practices, and challenges uncovered by the study. She praised the fact that community, corporations and government working together to meet the challenge.

State representative Christine Barber, lead sponsor of the gas leaks legislation House bill H.2683, “An Act relative to protecting consumers of gas and electricity from paying for leaked and unaccounted for gas,” addressed the issue of cost to Massachusetts consumers.

She said, “I see this [bill] as a common-sense consumer protection policy, that is do-able.” She remarked, “Our communities deserve safe and healthy energy.” She noted that similar bills have been passed in both Texas and Pennsylvania.

State Senator Pat Jehlen said, “The gas leaks campaign is a powerful plan to save energy, save money, reduce pollution, and slow climate change. Thanks to Mothers Out Front for leading the way.”

Bob McWatters, Ward 3 Alderman, Chair of Public Utilities and Vice Chair of Open Space, said, “some trees have been dying in the city, some but not all are dying because of gas leaks. Thanks to Mothers Out Front for helping us and for your activism.” He wants to start an inventory of Somerville’s trees, with the help of Somerville’s newly hired full time arborist, Vanessa Boukili, who was in attendance.

Bill Zamparelli community relations and economic development representative at Eversource remarked “We are in the business of gas,” and stated that they will continue to work with MOF and HEET and applauded all the efforts made.

MOF member Randi Smith Soltysiak responded, “I know you said you’re in the business of gas, but I want to encourage you to make a swift, complete and just transition to clean, renewable energy.”

Amy Smith, Gas Pipeline Safety Director at National Grid, expressed that she is excited to be working together on the pilot study. She noted that 2016 was the first time National Grid fixed more leaks in Somerville than they found. She said there are 16 miles of leak prone pipe in Somerville that needs replacing. Currently they replace a mile a year, and she noted that National Grid is committed to eliminating all gas leaks over the next 10 years. She asked for residents’ patience with streets being dug up. When asked about barriers to fixing leaks, she mentioned the super-emitter in Sullivan Square, which is under MBTA tracks, and would require “shutting down the Orange Line” to fix.

Bonnie Cohen, leading MOF Somerville Gas Leaks Campaign, spoke about what moved her to take action on climate change. She recalled super storm Matthew, which last year hit the Caribbean, where her adopted son’s extended family lives. “Those tragedies will not wait.” She urged attendees to join Mothers Out Front, and to support the Consumer Cost Protection Act sponsored by representative Barber.