Man pleads guilty to 2004 Somerville sexual attack

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian and Somerville Police Chief David Fallon have announced that Christopher Carney, 43, of Austin, Texas plead guilty Thursday to aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, indecent assault and battery (2 counts), assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and witness intimidation.

Judge Laurence Pierce sentenced the defendant to 12-15 years in State Prison with 5 years of probation to run from and after the committed sentence. Conditions of probation include that the defendant undergo a mental health evaluation, sex offender evaluation and that the defendant be on a GPS monitoring device and abide by Sex Offender Registry Board registration requirements.

The defendant was arraigned on January 12, 2016 after being located in Texas by Middlesex deputy sheriffs after the defendant’s DNA profile was linked to evidence obtained from the victim in the aftermath of the attack. Middlesex deputy sheriffs placed the defendant under arrest and ensured his secure transport back to the Commonwealth to answer to these charges.

In June of 2004, the defendant followed a female victim as she was walking home in Somerville. The defendant then held a knife to the victim’s throat and ordered her into a parking lot where he handcuffed her to a dumpster. The defendant sexually assaulted the victim in that parking lot. After the assault the defendant threatened the victim and instructed her not to tell anyone and not to call the police.

The prosecutor assigned to this case is Assistant District Attorney Nicole Allain.