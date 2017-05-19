Veterans’ Memorial Parade 2017 – Important Info

The City of Somerville wishes to pass along the following information about street closures and parking restrictions related to the City’s Veterans’ Memorial Parade, which is taking place THIS SUNDAY, May 21. The annual parade will step off from the City Hall Concourse at 1:00 p.m., continuing onto Highland Ave. and Holland St.

Again, please note the following changes for the 2017 parade:

This year’s parade is one week earlier than usual. This year’s parade will end at the fire station in Teele Sq., NOT at North St. The reviewing stand will be in Davis Sq., NOT at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery.

The following streets will have parking restrictions from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and street closures beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Highland Ave. (Walnut St. to School St.)

Prescott St.

Putnam St.

Vinal Ave.

School St. (Medford St. to Highland Ave.)

Walnut St. (Medford St. to Highland Ave.)

College Ave. (Morrison Ave. to Davis Sq.)

Beginning at 11:00 a.m., parking restrictions will apply in the following areas, and streets will be closed as the parade passes beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m.:

Highland Ave. (Walnut St. to Davis Sq.)

Holland St. (Davis Sq. to Teele Sq.)

Broadway (Holland St. to Route 16)

Additionally, beginning at 8:00 a.m., Highland Ave. will be closed between School St. and Sycamore St. for American Legion Post #19’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

The Number 88 MBTA bus route to and from Clarendon Hill will not be running from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For a full list and route revisions, visit mbta.com.

All roads will re-open at approximately 4:00 p.m.

If you have any questions, please call 311, or 617-666-3311.