Community Path detour Monday, May 22

Topsoil to be added to the sides of the newly paved Community Path between Davis Sq. and Cedar St.

On Monday, May 22, 2017, a portion of the Somerville Community Path (Davis Square to Cedar St.) will be closed as City contractors add topsoil to the sides of this newly paved section of the path. During this work, this portion of the path will be closed for all users, and both pedestrians and cyclists are advised to use the detour route, Morrison Ave., which provides access to Highland Rd., Willow Ave., and Grove St., during construction. This work is the final step in the repaving process and the path will be fully open for use at the end of the work day on May 22.

A ribbon cutting event to officially reopen the path is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, on the Path at the Lexington St. Park. Light refreshments will be served.

Repaving of this section of the path is funded by the residents of Somerville through the Community Preservation Act (CPA). With additional CPA funds, the City, in collaboration with the Friends of the Community Path, will also hire a design consultant to develop additional improvements for the Path. The City of Somerville also plans to address drainage and retaining wall issues and is planning to repave of the section of the Path from Buena Vista to the Cambridge line following MBTA approval of the project.

For more information about the Somerville Community Preservation Act, visit www.somervillema.gov/cpa.

