Deadline for Written Testimony on Proposed FY18 Water and Sewer Rates is Monday, May 22

To provide background, answer questions, and take public testimony regarding the proposed fiscal year 2018 Somerville Water and Sewer Rate Charges, an Informational Session with Q&A followed by a Public Hearing was held on Monday, May 15th, at 6:30 p.m. in the Somerville High School Cafeteria, 81 Highland Avenue.
Written testimony will also be accepted through 5 p.m. Monday, May 22. Please send testimony with your full name and address to Director of Water and Sewer John DeLuca by email to waterandsewer@somervillema.gov or by mail to the address below. Please note that mailed testimony must be postmarked by 5 p.m., May 22.
Dir. John DeLuca
City of Somerville Water & Sewer Dept.
17 Franey Road,
Somerville, MA 02145
Proposed Rates
Pursuant to Chapter 11, Section 11-125 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Somerville, the table outlines the proposed water & sewer volumetric rates for the fiscal year 2018, which runs from July 2017 through July 2018.
The FY18 rates represent no increase in water volumetric charges, a 5% increase in sewer volumetric charges, and no change to existing water and sewer base charges. This adjustment is consistent with the rate study completed during FY2016.
|Proposed FY18 Volumetric Charges
($/100 cubic feet)
100 cubic feet = 748 gallons
|Tier
|Usage in units of 100 cubic feet
|Water
|Sewer
|Combined
|1
|0-13
|$4.14
|$7.81
|$11.95
|2
|14-67
|$5.97
|$9.97
|$15.94
|3
|68-133
|$6.26
|$10.45
|$16.71
|4
|133-Over
|$6.50
|$10.82
|$17.32
More Information
- For more information on Water and Sewer services and the FY17 rates, please visit www.somervillema.gov/water.
- If you have any further questions, please contact Interim Water & Sewer Director Mark Lawhorne at mlawhorne@somervillema.gov.
~City of Somerville