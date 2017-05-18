A whole lot of stuff fit into that purse

By Jim Clark

Police officers were dispatched to the TJ Maxx store at Assembly Row last week on reports that a shoplifter exited the store and refused to return the stolen merchandise.

While en route to the store, the officers were informed that the suspect was walking towards Assembly Row. They were able to locate and stop the suspect, later identified as Deanne Fronduto, of Medford, at the intersection of Assembly Row and Artisan Way.

The officers informed Fronduto of the reason for the stop, and she reportedly stated that she did not steal anything and claimed that all of the merchandise that was inside of her purse belonged to her.

The officers requested that the store Loss Prevention staffer identify all of the stolen merchandise. The employee reportedly confirmed that all of the merchandise located inside of her purse was stolen.

According to reports, the Loss Prevention staffer stated that while conducting floor surveillance, she observed Fronduto selecting the merchandise and concealing it inside of her purse. She also stated that she observed Fronduto walk past all points of sale, fail to pay for the concealed merchandise, and exit the store. She further stated that once she was outside she identified herself and requested that Fronduto return the stolen merchandise and go back inside the store.

She then stated that Fronduto refused to cooperate and fled on foot towards Assembly Row.

The Loss Prevention staffer then recovered two dresses, one pair of jean shorts, one bottle of lotion, two gift bags, one card, and three iPad cases from Fronduto’s purse. The officers were informed that the total value of the stolen merchandise was $264.90.

Fronduto was subsequently placed under arrest for larceny over $250.