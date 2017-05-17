Letter to the Editor – May 17

(The opinions and views expressed in the commentaries and letters to the Editor of The Somerville Times belong solely to the authors and do not reflect the views or opinions of The Somerville Times, its staff or publishers)

To the Honorable Board of Aldermen:

Following review by board members and staff, our organizations would like to share the following points regarding pending matters related to the development of Union Square:

We support the Community Benefits Ordinance and urge its adoption to advance responsible Union Square development and community benefits.

We find the Covenant as written to be a sufficient indication of Union Square Station Associates’ commitment to a suitable role for the Union Square Neighborhood Council.

We urge the Board of Aldermen to exercise its due diligence in May and adopt the Union Square zoning by May 31, 2017.

Sincerely,

Lindsay Neu, Chair,

Union Square Main Streets

Courtney O’Keefe,

Executive Director, Somerville Local First

Stephen V. Mackey,

President/CEO, Somerville Chamber of Commerce