Letter to the Editor – May 17

On May 17, 2017, in Latest News, by The Somerville Times

(The opinions and views expressed in the commentaries and letters to the Editor of The Somerville Times belong solely to the authors and do not reflect the views or opinions of The Somerville Times, its staff or publishers)

 

To the Honorable Board of Aldermen:

 

Following review by board members and staff, our organizations would like to share the following points regarding pending matters related to the development of Union Square:

  • We support the Community Benefits Ordinance and urge its adoption to advance responsible Union Square development and community benefits.
  • We find the Covenant as written to be a sufficient indication of Union Square Station Associates’ commitment to a suitable role for the Union Square Neighborhood Council.

  • We urge the Board of Aldermen to exercise its due diligence in May and adopt the Union Square zoning by May 31, 2017.

 

Sincerely,

Lindsay Neu, Chair,

Union Square Main Streets

 

Courtney O’Keefe,

Executive Director, Somerville Local First

 

Stephen V. Mackey,

President/CEO, Somerville Chamber of Commerce

 

 

 
If you found this article of interest, please consider sharing it.
Facebook Twitter

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.



Go To Top »