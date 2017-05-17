MWRA gate valve replacement

The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority will be replacing a gate valve on Boston Ave. in Medford on either Wednesday, May 17 or Thursday, May 18. There is no expected interruption of water service, and the potential for discolored water is minimal for Somerville residents in the Ball Square area.

However, if water is discolored it is safe to drink, but it is advisable to avoid washing clothes, especially white fabrics. If any rust stains appear on wet laundry, it should not be dried, and residents can call 311 or 617-666-3311 from cell phones or outside the city for a free bottle of rust remover.