Election 2017 update

By Donald Norton

Below are citizens who have pulled nomination papers for elected office in Somerville.

There are lots of empty seats still, and for some only one candidate is running. So far, Ward One now has the potential for having four candidates for School Committee.

Potential candidates for public office here in Somerville this year have until Monday, June 26, to obtain nomination papers. The final date to submit them with the required signatures is Wednesday, June 28. The certification of nomination papers to be completed, filed by the Board of Election Commissioners by July 17.