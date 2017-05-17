Our View of the Times – May 17

It began as a way to memorialize the military casualties of the Civil War, and was originally termed Decoration Day. Decorating the graves of the countless multitudes of fallen soldiers helped to console the grieving survivors of the debacle while uniting the once divided nation in a worthwhile common cause.

For many these days, Memorial Day represents the beginning of the summery high season. Kids soon enjoy their vacations from school. Families and individuals go traveling, camping, surfing, and whatever else represents fun in the sun in the months to come.

This next week we will take a little more time to pay homage to those who made the supreme sacrifice for their country, as “Memorial Week” gets underway, beginning this coming Saturday.

Many of us will go out and enjoy the great parade this coming Sunday, a week earlier than in years past. It is always inspirational and a great place to meet old friends and perhaps make some new ones.

But the parade is just the beginning of the festivities planned for the week ahead. The city has come up with a schedule of great activities designed to broaden and deepen the Memorial Day experience, coinciding with the city’s 175th birthday celebrations. Veterans’ Services has all the info on the scheduled events, so give them a call at 617-625-6600 ext. 4700 to learn more.

Our heroes deserve recognition and thanks for the service they have given, and you may come away from the experience feeling a bit more enlightened and enriched than before.

Most of all, give some thought to what the brave men and women who laid down their lives mean to all of us today. How the freedom and quality of life we enjoy in America would not be possible without those selfless acts of courage and devotion. It is good to have that sense of appreciation throughout the year too.