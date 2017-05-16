Somerville Police Crime Log May 9 – May 14

Arrests :

Deanne Fronduto, of 121 Central Ave., Medford, May 9, 6:43 p.m., arrested at Assembly Row on a charge of larceny over $250.

Shawn Francey, of 75 Myrtle St., May 10, 12:34 p.m., arrested at Broadway on a warrant charge of larceny over $250.

Alain Pierre-Louis, of 11 Georgetown Place, Hyde Park, May 11, 5:07 p.m., arrested at Broadway on charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, failure to wear a seatbelt, and failure to stop or yield.

Tony Perez, of 10A Memorial Rd., May 11, 10:51 p.m., arrested at Memorial Rd. on a warrant charge of juror failure to appear.

Chris Reyes, of 240 Albany St., Cambridge, May 13, 11:03 a.m., arrested at Somerville Ave. on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, threat to commit a crime, and resisting arrest.

Daniel Ryan, of 11 Mineral, Reading, May 14, 5:01 a.m., arrested at Lowell St. on a warrant charge of larceny from a building.