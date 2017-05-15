LGBTQ Pride Flag Raising on SHS Concourse

Please join Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone and the Somerville High School Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) on Thursday, May 25, at 2:45 p.m., to raise the Pride flag in honor of LGBTQ Pride Month and LGBTQ Youth Pride. The ceremony will take place on the City Hall concourse, 93 Highland Ave. Mayor Curtatone, Somerville Director of Human Services Nancy Bacci, Somerville High School teacher and Gay/Straight Alliance Advisor Julia Post, and Liam Keefe, student representative from GSA will speak at the event. The event is open to the public, and we invite community members to join us in celebrating LGBTQ youth and the diversity that makes Somerville great.

For more information about the GSA and other LGBT programming, events and information, please contactnbacci@somervillema.gov.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact Nancy Bacci at 617-625-6600 x2250 or NBacci@somervillema.gov.