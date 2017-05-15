Somerville Accepting Vendor Applications for Fourth of July Fireworks

The City of Somerville invites all interested vendors to participate in the Somerville Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration on Thursday, June 29, 2017 (rain date Thursday, July 6, 2017). The City plans to have up to six (6) concession stands and vendors selling items such as balloons, toys (no toy guns permitted), food and beverage at the event. The fee for toy/novelty vendors is $50 and for food/drink $100. Food vendors must also get a City temporary food permit if they’re don’t already have a mobile food vendor license for the City of Somerville.

The City will choose the location of these stands and will judge proposals on the following criteria: all licenses held by the business must be current; type of food/beverage/type of product or toy being sold; quality and price of product. The City reserves the right to reject any and all proposals or cancel this process at any time. Selected vendors will be notified by Monday, June 5, 2017. Please send all proposals to Nina Eichner at neichner@somervillema.gov or mail to 50 Evergreen Ave., Somerville, MA 02145 by 12:30 p.m., Fri., May 26. Vendors with any questions or comments should contact Nina Eichner at (617)-625-6600 x2998.

The City of Somerville does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, disability or any other protected category. Auxiliary aids and services, written materials in alternative formats, and reasonable modifications in policies and procedures will be provided to qualified applicants and employees with disabilities free of charge, upon request.

If you need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures in order to access this program, please contact the Somerville Health & Human Services Department no later than seven (7) business days before the scheduled event, by contacting Nancy Bacci at NBacci@somervillema.gov, or 617-625-6600 ext. 2250.