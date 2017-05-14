Somerville Mothers Out Front to hold a public forum on gas leaks

Dollars disappear into thin air as natural gas seeps through our streets

Massachusetts consumers pay for wasted, harmful methane gas that leaks from pipes beneath our streets. The amount of gas seeping out in Greater Boston alone could heat 200,000 homes. Meanwhile, leaking gas boosts the Commonwealth’s climate-changing emissions by as much as 10 percent since methane is far more damaging than CO2 in its first 20 years in the atmosphere.

WHAT: A public forum to learn about gas leaks. How they are found, the damage they cause, the challenges involved, and what is being done about them. Join Somerville state representative Christine Barber, lead sponsor of a key gas leaks bill, and other public officials and experts, as well as representatives from National Grid and Eversource. Meet other concerned citizens, make your voice heard, and learn how you can take action. See a link to the event on our Facebook page: Mothers Out Front – Somerville, and see a map of Somerville’s leaks at squeakyleak.org

WHO: Mothers Out Front (Somerville): Mobilizing For a Livable Climate

In a grass-roots mobilization to protect our children from the most harmful effects of climate change, Somerville mothers and grandmothers are speaking out — against the dangers of fossil fuels and for a complete transition to renewable energy.

WHEN: Saturday, May 20th at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: East Somerville Community School Auditorium, 50 Cross St. Somerville, MA 02145

Please email: info.ma.somerville@mothersoutfront.org for more information, or go to: www.MothersOutFront.org or search: #FixTheLeaksMA

WHY: There are more than 16,000 gas leaks in Massachusetts. Natural gas is 95% methane – a “greenhouse gas on steroids.” Leaked gas speeds up climate change, kills trees, and makes asthma worse. A recent Boston University survey of 100 leaks identified 7 as “super emitters” and 15 as potentially explosive. And every month we pay extra for the leaked gas we never use. Eversource and National Grid are currently working with us and our allies to get the biggest leaks fixed. This campaign joins a statewide movement to enact gas-leaks legislation.