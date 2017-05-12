Porchfest supports Famine Relief Efforts in East Africa!

Do you like Porchfest? Can you spare a few bucks for a great cause? Awesome! Look for Porchfest donation boxes around town this Saturday.

In past years the Somerville Porchfest community has raised thousands and thousands of dollars for good causes. Let’s do it again! We’re asking bands and porch owners to put out donation jars for this cause. SAC will then pool all donations and send to Oxfam.

About the cause: East Africa, Yemen and north-east Nigeria are in the grip of an unprecedented and devastating food crisis. Famine has been declared in South Sudan, and is already likely happening in neighboring areas, as well. Malnutrition is having a disastrous impact and as ever, children are among the worst affected.

This is the largest hunger emergency in the world. If these crises are left unresolved, malnutrition and deaths will increase exponentially in a catastrophic deterioration. United Nations warned as many as 1.4 million children could die of starvation in the coming months. But your donation could make a difference!

Go to Oxfam to learn about the organization’s relief efforts in the area. 100% of donations will go to Oxfam.org

Thanks Porchfest bands and fans! You’re the best.

-Somerville Arts Council