What’s on Somerville Neighborhood News

Here are some of the latest stories featured on Somerville Neighborhood News, a new production proceed by Somerville Media Community Center.

Local Senior Teaches Life Skills on the Playground

Somerville senior Richard Johnstin works as a playground coach at West Somerville Neighborhood School through Playworks New England​. Coach Dick teaches and inspires young students while staying connected to the community through his contributing efforts.

The Tiny Great Outdoors Festival

The Somerville Arts Council and the Somerville Office of Sustainability and Environment with Greg Cook organized The Tiny Great Outdoors Festival which took place at the Quincy Street Open Space in Somerville.