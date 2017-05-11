2nd Annual Just One Run in Memory of Joseph (‘Joe’) P. Roche

Rebecca Danvers

The Ryan Harrington Foundation is excited to be hosting the Just One Run Fundraiser in Memory of Joseph (“Joe”) P. Roche on Sunday, June 4, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Blessing of the Bay Boat House in Somerville.

The Just One Run is a 5k fundraiser, the proceeds of which will directly impact the lives of those affected by the disease of addiction. Participation includes the 5K adult race and walk, a children’s “Fun Run” plus refreshments, music and plenty of activities for kids.

Registration: $30 for adults and Kids ages 13+ for the 5K Walk/Run; $15 for children 12 and under for 5K walk or run; kids 12 and Under Fun Run is free (need to register on line): http://www.active.com/somerville-ma/running/distance-running-races/just-one-run-in-memory-of-joseph-roche-2017

Kids 1/2 k fun run starts at 9:30 a.m. Race day registration closes at 9:45 a.m.

This will be a traditional 3.106 mile/5kilometer run which will start at the Blessing of the Bay Boat House. The route will snake around the mighty Mystic River over to Medford, through the Mystic River Reservation, crossing back over Wellington Bridge and finishing at the boat house.

If you would like to help out with the walk/race, please sign up by going online at: http://signup.com/go/Uv8axe

If you would like to be a sponsor (there are 3 levels). Information available at https://www.facebook.com/events/108449712976295/