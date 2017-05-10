Somerville’s opened studios

~Photos by Claudia Ferro

Local artists opened their studios and workshops all over the city to the public during the 19th annual Somerville Open Studios (SOS) this past weekend.

Organized by the non-profit organization of the same name, over 340 artists participated in the admission-free event. Additionally, on Friday, May 5, some artists opened their studios as a preview of the event from 6:00 to 9:00 pm.

Find out more about SOS by visiting them online at www.somervilleopenstudios.org.