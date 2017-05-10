Team SCES pitches in at the Walk for Hunger 2017

By Nathan Lamb

Staffers from Somerville-Cambridge Elder Services (SCES) recently took to the streets to combat food insecurity, in the Project Bread Walk for Hunger 2017.

The volunteers on Team SCES raised $1,450 to benefit Project Bread, which provides grants for hunger-relief programs at the Bay State. Team Captain Deborah McLean said it was a great day all-around.

“This is such an important event, and we really appreciate everyone who supported our efforts here today,” said McLean.

The walk on May 7 drew roughly 35,000 people, raising nearly $3 million to combat food insecurity in the Commonwealth.

Among the organizations supported by Project Bread is the Greater Boston Food Bank, which provides donations for the SCES Brown Bag program, which provides groceries supplements for more than 500 people each month.

Now in her 11th year as team captain, McLean is also Meals Director at SCES, which operates several nutrition and meals services that help people remain healthy and independent at home. Between Meals-On-Wheels and the Congregate Meals Program, SCES served more than 315,000 meals for clients in 2016.

Some 675,000 people in the Bay State aren’t sure where their next meal is coming from, according to Project Bread.