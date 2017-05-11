Attention, Kmart shoplifters

By Jim Clark

Last Friday, an officer at Assembly Row for the Somerville Police Department was contacted by loss prevention associates from Kmart and informed that they had two shoplifters that they were trying to get back into the store and would not cooperate with them.

The officer reported this to police dispatch and requested an additional unit to the parking lot, after which a backup unit shortly arrived.

Police located the two individuals, later identified as Brandon Tracy, of Cambridge, and Richard D’Alio, of Boston.

A Kmart Loss Prevention Associate informed the officers that the two individuals had allegedly taken several items, including beverages and several bottles of cologne. He also reportedly said that Tracy and D’Alio had removed the security wraps on the cologne and discarded them in the store, and exited with the merchandise.

According to reports, Tracy was carrying a paper bag, inside of which were the bottles of cologne, along with several items from Saks Off Fifth, a store located less than 100 yards from the current location.

The officers asked dispatch to check the names of the two individuals, to which they found a warrant for D’Alio as well as one for Tracy.

Both suspects were cuffed while a prisoner transport vehicle was summoned.

Upon searching the suspects, several pairs of clippers were reportedly found on their persons. The officers noted in their report that these types of clippers are used to remove the security devices from merchandise in stores.

Both parties were transported to the Somerville Police Station and booked in the usual manner.

Both men were charged with shoplifting by asportation and removal of theft prevention device. In addition, D’Alio was booked on warrant charges of violation of municipal bylaw or ordinance and possession of a class B drug. Tracy was additionally booked on a warrant charge of shoplifting by asportation.