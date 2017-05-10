Election time citywide

By Donald Norton

The election process for local office holders has begun, and so far on the first day for filing this past Monday the mayor himself filed to run, eight candidates pulled papers for Alderman At-Large, and many of the incumbents in the various wards have pulled and or will do so by the end of this week.

The most interesting race just might be in Ward 4 between two candidates, Jesse Clingan and Omar Boukili. It is rumored that one more might just do so as well.

In Ward 2, incumbent Maryann Heuston pulled papers and it looks like she might have an opponent in JT Scott, who also pulled.

The only probable primary is in Ward 1 with the School Committee race. So far, Guillermo Hamlin, Kenneth Salvato and Tracey Pratt took out papers.

Candidates or potential candidates have until June 28 to pull papers and to get the necessary signatures by July 17.

The mayor is said to have no opposition this year, so the interesting races just might be for Alderman At-Large and Ward’s 2 and 4, and possibly 3.

As in the past, many may take out papers to run but it remains if they get returned. To run for Ward Alderman you need to get 100 plus 20 signatures of registered voters; for Alderman At-Large you will need 150 plus 30 additional registered voter’s signatures; in the School Committee race it is 100 plus 20.

The job for alderman pays $40K plus benefits. All aldermen and School Committee members are considered part time, but most of the incumbents will tell you that it is far from part time with all the subcommittee and neighborhood meetings.