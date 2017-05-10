Newstalk – May 10

This Friday evening, May 12, at the high school’s Highlander Café, the annual Somerville High Scholarship Foundation fundraiser is once again upon us, with the chance to win $10K CASH, plus up to 24 prizes of $100 each. Tickets for the $10K drawing are $100 each and only 250 tickets will be sold. A great cause serving the students from Somerville. Over the years the foundation committee has raised over a million dollars and each year many students from Somerville High benefit from the generosity of the foundation and those that support it. Contact Eugene Brune or mail a check for $100 to SHS Raffle c/o Joseph Favaloro, P.O. Box 440275 Somerville 02144. Better yet, come on out and have a great night and buy your ticket in person.

******************************

Ward 3 Alderman Bob McWatters will be having his campaign kickoff/fundraiser at Sally O’Brien’s on Tuesday, May 16, where he packs them in all the time. He’s not called the constituents alderman for nothing, constantly out walking the ward, talking to the residents. We hear that Bob might have an opponent who, despite their efforts from another alderman or two, will find they misjudged Bob’s popularity and his genuine hard work efforts. We predict that those two Aldermen who have been working putting in candidates in the various wards will find Ward 3 a hard one to win. We predict that those two aldermen might themselves be kept busy this year. If he does have an opponent for sure, we hope that guy is ready to have a few fundraisers. So far, Bob has had fewer fundraisers since being elected and has the largest alderman funds raised in the city. FYI, Bob has never accepted any money from developers.

******************************

Nomination papers are out now this past Monday for local citywide elections later this fall. Candidates can go to the Election Department at the lower level of City Hall and the friendly but knowledgeable staff will be happy to answer any questions. Monday, May 8, to Monday, June 26, is the time frame to pull papers and get the necessary signatures to officially run.

******************************

Somerville Council of PTA’s is having its 43rd Annual PTA Scholarship Dinner Dance on Friday, May 19 at Anthony’s of Malden, celebrating the accomplishments of the honorees and scholarship recipients. Another great Somerville scholarship program. For information and tickets contact Leah Arredondo, Treasurer, 10 Harvard Place, Somerville, MA 02143.

******************************

Happy birthday this week here in the Ville: To one guy who grew up here in Winter Hill, Eddie Pallazollo (aka Big Ed). Ed has had some serious setbacks and been in the hospital down in Leesburg VA. A great guy, we’ve had lots of good times with him and his friends. His love for Somerville, and in particular Winter Hill where he grew up, still is strong. Check him out on Facebook and say happy birthday to a great guy. We hope Big Ed is on the mend and will be back on his feet sometime soon.

******************************

Eight candidates are now running for Alderman At Large. One more makes a primary. The top eight will run in the final November 7 election when the four will be elected. The job pays $40K a year and requires the aldermen to attend two monthly meetings of the full Board, as well as many of the committee and neighborhood meetings. Not bad for $40K a year.

******************************

Popular Alderman At-Large Bill White is having his campaign kickoff/fundraiser coming up on Thursday, June 1 at Cantina La Mexicana, 247 Washington Street, Union Square. Bill has been known as one of the smartest alderman on the board, even by his fellow alderman. He’s been elected and re-elected as President of the Board now for a few years. We think Bill has been a good alderman for the people here in the city for many years and hope he continues. So come out and show your support for him.

******************************

On June 24, the Second Annual East Somerville Reunion will happen at the Somerville City Club on Innerbelt Road, across from Holiday Inn. The last event two years ago was very successful, and many have asked for another. All those that grew up in East Somerville in the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s are cordially invited to come enjoy and reacquaint yourself with old friends. On Facebook go to the page “Somerville reunion 17” and let them know you’re attending. Come and have some fun. Hook up with old friends. Eat, drink, and dance your ass off to a live band. Tickets available at City Club Bar. $10 each at the door. This is an adults only event. No one under 21 allowed.

******************************

You are invited to join Alderman At-Large Jack Connolly for his birthday celebration and kick-off fundraiser on Wednesday, May 24 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Aeronaut Brewing Company, 14 Tyler St, Somerville. Jack has decades of experience and has watched Somerville become a beautiful city by supporting job growth and development with the support of projects including the Green Line Extension and the building of the new Somerville High School. As your Alderman at Large, and with your support, Jack continues to fight for working families, immigrant safety, senior services, and a major focus on the local opioid epidemic.

******************************

Due to unforeseen reasons, the New Investment in Development and Music Education event scheduled for May 8 at East Somerville Community School has been postponed until further notice. A new date will be announced ASAP.

******************************

Alderman at Large Dennis Sullivan is bringing his mobile neighborhood office hours across the city. He’s held more than 160 office stops since being elected to the board to meet and learn from residents and share ideas. The next scheduled hours are: Saturday, May 13, outside Dunkin’ Donuts at the corner of Highland Ave. and Central Street at 9:00 a.m., followed by the Winter Hill Post Office at 10:00 a.m. and Ball Square at 11:00 a.m.; and Saturday, May 20, Statue Park in Davis Square at 9:00 a.m., followed by Teele Square at 10:00 a.m.

******************************

The City of Somerville’s Styrofoam Recycling program will return on Saturday, May 13. Residents may visit the Department of Public Works yard at 1 Franey Rd., between 9:00 a.m. and noon to dispose of all types of EPS (Styrofoam) foam packing materials. Materials must be placed in bags before placing it in the recycling container. A second Styrofoam recycling event is tentatively planned for September 2017, however please call 311 for additional information in the fall. For more information, call 311 (617-666-3311 from outside the city).