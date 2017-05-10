Union Square Farmers Market 2017 opens

By Tom Bannister

On Saturday, May 13, Union Square in Somerville will be the place to be. It is the opening day of the 2017 Union Square Farmers Market.

The Union Square Farmers Market is open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Saturday through November 18 in Union Square Plaza.

Opening day of the market will offer lots of great local products, including fresh, locally grown produce such as tomatoes and asparagus, jams, baked goods, seafood, and meat, as well as potential Mother’s Day gifts such as chocolate and Fluff aprons. There will also be music from Peter “Joe Pete” Wetherbee.

Vendors accept cash, credit/debit card and SNAP/EBT/Food Stamps. Several vendors also accept WIC and Elder Coupons. Please stop by the market manager tent for more information.

Visit the Union Square Farmers Market Facebook page for more information https://www.facebook.com/unionsquaremarkets/, including the full list of the 34 participating vendors. The market is managed by Union Square Main Streets.