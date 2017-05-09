Somerville Police Crime Log May 1 – May 6

Arrests :

*

Jamal Escobar, of 301 Medford St., May 1, 9:53 a.m., arrested at Pearl St. on warrant charges of felony nighttime breaking and entering of a vehicle or boat, unarmed robbery, assault and battery, and attempt to commit a crime.

Laurinda Dudley, of 60 Washington St., May 1, 12:52 p.m., arrested at Somerville Ave. on a warrant charge of assault and battery on a police officer.

Davron Davis, May 1, 7:58 p.m., arrested at Broadway on warrant charges of shoplifting by asportation and assault and battery.

Michael Grande, of 227 Forest St., Medford, May 3, 9:23 p.m., arrested on warrant charges of unarmed robbery, larceny from a building, and felony daytime breaking and entering of a vehicle or boat.

Ginelle Thompson, of 227 Forest St., Medford, May 3, 10:10 p.m., arrested on a warrant charge of accessory after the fact.

Richard D’Alio, of 112 South Hampton, Boston, May 5, 1:38 p.m., arrested at Middlesex Ave. on charges of shoplifting by asportation and removal of theft prevention device, and on warrant charges of violation of municipal bylaw or ordinance and possession of a class B drug.

Brandon Tracy, of 686 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, May 5, 1:38 p.m., arrested at Middlesex Ave. on charges of shoplifting by asportation and removal of theft prevention device, and on a warrant charge of shoplifting by asportation.

Kieren Bee, of 98 Erie St., Cambridge, May 5, 9:06 p.m., arrested at Elmwood St. on warrant charges of failure to stop for yield, speeding, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of a class E drug.

Robert Papaluca, May 6, 5:01 p.m., arrested at Oliver St. on warrant charges of not being in possession of license, possession of a class A drug, speeding, larceny over $250, and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Carl Cordeiro, of 112 Beach St., Malden, May 6, 10:09 p.m., arrested at Broadway on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor 2nd offense.