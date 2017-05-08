Auditions for 2017 Somerville Sunsetters Set for May 11

Somerville youth ages 11-18 eligible for summer job with Sunsetters, a youth singing and dancing troupe that performs throughout the City in July and August.

Calling all Somerville youth! The Somerville Sunsetters, a singing and dancing youth group that performs throughout Somerville in July and August, are holding annual auditions for Somerville youth between the ages of 11 and 18, on Thursday, May 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. All Somerville residents meeting the age eligibility may audition, and are asked to bring a song of your choice on your mobile device or on a CD to perform to. Auditions will be held in the City of Somerville Cable Studio, located below the Somerville High School Library (access to the studio is at the far end of the SHS concourse, through the light blue doors. Handicap-accessible entrance is located on the SHS Atrium side of the building. The final Sunsetters roster will include up to 20 young people, and is led by Somerville Youth Arts Coordinator Jimmy Del Ponte.

The Somerville Sunsetters perform popular show tunes and current top hits on Somerville streets and in public parks Monday through Thursday evenings in July in August, at sunset. The group was originally created and very popular in the 1970’s and 1980’s, and was reinstated by Mayor Joe Curtatone in 2004. Selected youth will be required to attend rehearsals Monday through Thursday evenings in June, as well as performances, and will receive a stipend for the summer.

For more information, contact Jimmy Del Ponte at JDelponte@somervillema.gov, or 617-625-6600 ext. 2616.

The City of Somerville does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, disability or any other protected category. Auxiliary aids and services, written materials in alternative formats, and reasonable modifications in policies and procedures will be provided to qualified applicants and employees with disabilities free of charge, upon request.

If you need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures in order to access this program, please contact the Somerville Health & Human Services Department no later than seven (7) business days before the scheduled event, by contacting Nancy Bacci at NBacci@somervillema.gov, or 617-625-6600 ext. 2250.