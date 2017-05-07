Informational Session & Public Hearing on proposed FY18 water and sewer rates

To provide background, answer questions, and take public testimony regarding the proposed fiscal year 2018 Somerville Water and Sewer Rate Charges, an Informational Session with Q&A followed by a Public Hearing will be held on Monday, May 15, at 6:30 p.m. in the Somerville High School Cafeteria, 81 Highland Avenue. The Informational session with Q&A starts at 6:30 p.m. The Public Hearing will follow promptly at 7:00 p.m., and during this time, members of the community are invited to provide public testimony for the record. Additional Q&A time will be offered following the hearing if attendees have remaining topics of discussion.

Offered by the Commissioner of Public Works, the purpose of this hearing is to compile testimony from Somerville rate payers relevant to the fiscal year 2018 water and sewer rates. The Informational Session will provide an explanation of the rate changes, and will give rate payers an opportunity to ask questions. All are invited to attend, join the informal discussion, and/or provide official testimony.

Proposed Rates



Proposed FY18 Volumetric Charges ($/100 cubic feet) 100 cubic feet = 748 gallons Tier Usage in units of 100 cubic feet Water Sewer Combined 1 0-13 $4.14 $7.81 $11.95 2 14-67 $5.97 $9.97 $15.94 3 68-133 $6.26 $10.45 $16.71 4 133-Over $6.50 $10.82 $17.32

Pursuant to Chapter 11, Section 11-125 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Somerville, the table outlines the proposed water & sewer volumetric rates for the fiscal year 2018, which runs from July 2017 through July 2018.

The FY18 rates represent no increase in water volumetric charges, a 5% increase in sewer volumetric charges, and no change to existing water and sewer base charges. This adjustment is consistent with the rate study completed during FY2016.

More Information

For more information on Water and Sewer services and the FY17 rates, please visit www.somervillema.gov/water.

If you have any further questions, please contact Interim Water & Sewer Director Mark Lawhorne at mlawhorne@somervillema.gov.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact the City’s Director of Human Services, Nancy Bacci, at 617-625-6600 x2250 or nbacci@somervillema.gov.

— City of Somerville