Jane’s Walk 2017: The Metamorphosis of Industrial Buildings Along the Rails

Somerville’s May Preservation Month kicks off with a leisurely stroll through the area recently dubbed as “Innovation Row.” See how a formerly industrial area is transforming into a mixed-use neighborhood. Residents and business owners, current and former, get together to tell stories about the community, explore the area, and connect with neighbors. Discover how various projects are changing the image of the land around the tracks, attracting a host of new ‘creative economy’ businesses. The Jane’s Walk will end at Aeronaut Brewery in time to enjoy lunch, drinks, and an insightful talk by Ed Gordon, architectural historian extraordinaire, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. His “Economic History of Somerville, Massachusetts” will include many visuals and an opportunity for Q&A from 1:00pm-1:30pm.