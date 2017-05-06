May 10 is 50/50 Day

By Kristen Strezo and Stephanie Goodell

The Somerville Commission for Women (SCW) is taking steps as to create a gender-balanced world that is better for everyone. And on May 10, SCW will participate in a global movement designed to build community around gender equity through 50/50 Day. The event will take place at the Public Safety Building in Union Square, 220 Washington Street at 6:00 p.m. All members of the community are invited to attend.

We will be screening Emmy-nominated filmmaker Tiffany Shlain’s 50/50: Rethinking the Past, Present, and Future of Women + Power. The 20-minute film beautifully illustrates the current lack of parity and provides a much-needed historical context for conversation and action.

While 50/50 Day defines the problem, the Somerville Commission for Women is ready to engage our community to develop solutions. After the film, a conversation will be held based around the economy, politics, identity, culture and home in the context of gender parity.

SCW will be part of a global dialogue with over 8,000 events happening in 42 U.S. states and 36 countries. In addition to the film, there will be a global online livecast that unifies 50/50 events throughout the world and focuses on what it will take to get to a gender-balanced world.

If you are a Somerville resident (all genders and ages) who understands that achieving gender parity now is good for our community, it is hoped that you will join in on May 10. For more information, please contact Chris Hosman, Community Services Manager at 617-625-6600 ext. 2406 or chosman@somervillema.gov.

Kristen Strezo is Co-Chair on the City of Somerville’s Commission for Women, Stephanie Goodell is a SCW Commissioner; however, the views and opinions expressed in this article are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the City of Somerville.