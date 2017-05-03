Cars 3 Road to the Races Tour at Assembly Row

~Photo by Claudia Ferro

To celebrate the opening of Road to the Races, a nationwide tour inviting fans of #95 to gear up for the upcoming big-screen release of Disney/Pixar’s Cars 3, a grand opening kick-off celebration took place last Friday at Assembly Row, Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park.



Fans took part in a host of activities and got a sneak peek of the movie. Somerville Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone was among the very first guests to experience the tour. Visitors were also able to take photos with the life-size character cars.

The Road to the Races event was present for three days and was free and open to the public, and the Somerville stop was the one and only location in New England for fans to experience the tour.

Area schools were also invited to attend the grand opening and be among the first fans through the gates.