The Little Sisters of the Poor Fundraising Dinner

By Meghan Maloney

On Saturday, April 29, supporters of the Little Sisters of the Poor came from far and near for an entertaining evening of good food, good conversation and very good intentions. The event was the Fifth Annual Dinner and the Little Sisters have held it at the Jeanne Jugan Residence in as many years.

The dinner was created to help raise funds in order to continue the mission of the Little Sisters of the Poor, who have been in Somerville for over 127 years. The Sisters and their Staff care for the Elderly Poor of the Greater Boston area and provide this comfort and care in their two adjoining buildings on Highland Avenue, which house up to 111 Elderly Residents.

The dinner has grown in popularity each year, and this year a tent was needed to provide for the additional guests that couldn’t quite fit into the main building. The evening’s program started with the option to attend Mass in the Chapel and once again, Cardinal Seán O’Malley, OFM, Cap. was gracious enough to celebrate the Mass, and this year, was also able to stay for the dinner.

Many of the Somerville High School Culinary Department Students came as volunteers, helping to prepare plates and serve the meal. This partnership with the Students has become a tradition over the years and the guests really seem to enjoy their youthful spirit.

Wonderful raffle prizes included gift certificates such as “Dinner for Four” to Frank’s Steak House in Cambridge and a giant dark chocolate and red wine package. In addition to the raffles, this year’s dinner had auction items such as dinner for two at Union Oyster House in Boston donated by the owner, plus two tickets for a Red Sox game held later that evening.

But one of the highlights of the evening had to be the bidding war for the football signed by Tom Brady that was graciously donated by the New England Patriots in order to help the Little Sisters with raising the funds they need. The figures went higher and higher and then finally, one lucky gentleman was able to outbid the rest and claim this amazing piece of sports memorabilia.

Local business people, clergy, and many friends and supporters came out that night to celebrate the Little Sisters and their mission, and to see first-hand the work that they do. The guests dined on a sumptuous meal generously provided and prepared by Somerville’s own Olde Magoun Saloon by their chef, Howard Haywood, as they met up with old friends and met some new ones.

The Sisters count on the support of many in order to continue their selfless dedication of caring for those who many in society overlook and undervalue. The elderly can be a treasure-trove of wisdom and a great source of joy, and it is the Sisters’ pleasure to open their Home every year for this annual dinner, to welcome friends and neighbors, old and new, from local towns and beyond, and to share a fun-filled and high-spirited evening, all in order to benefit these precious elderly.