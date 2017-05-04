Art for everyone at Somerville Open Studios

By Hannes Remmert

This coming weekend, local artists will open their studios and workshops all over the city to the public during the 19th annual Somerville Open Studios (SOS).

SOS will take place this Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. Organized by the non-profit organization of the same name, over 340 artists will be participating in the admission-free event. Additionally, on Friday, May 5, some artists will open their studios as a preview of the event from 6:00 to 9:00 pm.

This year’s event will be coordinated by Ellien Laramee-Byers, a photographer, illustrator, and part of the Somerville-based Mad Oyster Studios.

When asked what is special about SOS, she answered that “there are no two artists that are alike and there is so much to see during the whole weekend, that you never really get the chance to see it all.”

In order to see as many studios as possible, potential visitors can go to the event’s website where a map of all the participating studios and a schedule can be found. Photography, paintings, and pottery are just some of the forms of art visitors can explore at Somerville Open Studios. Topically, the organizers have also tried to put a special focus on Somerville’s 175th anniversary.

However, taking a look at the map to find a studio to start with can be overwhelming, so the Somerville Museum will open the so-called First Look Show at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, showcasing one work per SOS artist.

In addition to the main weekend, several additional events have been set up.

Leading up to SOS, a fashion show called Beyond The Pattern will be taking place at the Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave., on Thursday from 7.30 to 9:00 p.m. “The cosmos, mythology, fantasy, world events and time travel” will be themes explored by the designers in their collections of clothing and accessories according to the event’s website.

In Davis Square, artworks by first-time SOS participants can be seen in the windows of CVS Pharmacy and at an art show conducted by volunteers at Diesel Café. For donut-lovers, SOS has installed its first Donut Show at Union Square Donuts with all donut-themed art.

Jane Sherrill is one of the visual artists participating in SOS this year. She is particularly known for her paintings of seascapes documenting “the beaches as they exist now in the face of climate change,” as she says. This year, she has focused on the painting of trees and their bark since she loves the “dazzling color and wild textures” of moss and lichen.

“Somerville Open Studios is an event where I get to show my paintings to visitors, including many strangers, and also talk with them about art and what I do,” she said, adding that it is also a great way to sell her artwork. With that, she is “asking us to pay attention to this stunning world and take good care of it!“

For more information about SOS, go to www.somervilleopenstudios.org.