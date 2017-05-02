Somerville Police Crime Log April 17 – April 22

Arrests :

Jose Hernandez, of 51 Morris St., E. Boston, April 25, 12:58 p.m., arrested at McGrath Hwy. on a charge of shoplifting by asportation.

Marise Pierre, of 227 Malden St., Revere, April 27, 8:57 a.m., arrested at Washington St. on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Elkin Posada, April 27, 5:01 p.m., arrested at Middlesex Ave. on a charge of shoplifting by asportation.

Rasius Pierre, of 15 Alfred Terrace, Medford, April 30, 10:01 a.m., arrested at Broadway on a charge of open and gross lewdness.