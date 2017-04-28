Somerville holds National Take Back Day event

Help keep our youth safe by properly disposing of unused and unwanted medications. Saturday April 29 is National Take Back Day, and residents are encouraged to dispose of unwanted medications safely and properly. There is a permanent MedReturn Drug Collection Kiosk in the lobby of the Somerville Police Department, 220 Washington Street in Somerville. Disposal is free, anonymous, and available 24/7.

The following items can be deposited in the kiosk: prescription and over-the-counter medications, pet medications, samples of medications pills, capsules, and vitamins. Remove any identifying information (like your name, address, etc. on the label) from the container OR place medication in a clear Ziploc type of bag. NO LIQUIDS PLEASE.

The event is free and anonymous.

Bring medication you no longer need to:

Somerville Public Safety Building, 220 Washington Street, Somerville MA

Somerville Fire Department, 6 Newbury Street, Somerville MA

There will also be a “Safety Fair” at the event (220 Washington Street location only) intended to highlight services addressing family safety. The fair will include family fun activities, giveaways, and local organizations with information.

There will also be a car seat installation in collaboration with the Somerville Police Department and the Somerville Commission for Women.

For more facts and information, visit:

▪ www.drugfree.org

▪ www.drugabuse.gov/publications/drugfacts/heroin

▪ www.odprevention.org

▪ www.mwra.com/04water/html/pharmaceuticals.htm

▪ www.epa.gov/ppcp/faq.html#regulated

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 29 Take Back Day event, contact Cory Mashburn at (617) 625-6600 x 2570.