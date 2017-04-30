West Branch Library Visioning Meeting, May 10

Please join the Somerville Capital Projects and Planning Department, the Somerville Public Library, Ward 6 Alderman Lance Davis, and architect, Design Lab, to discuss planned renovations to the West Branch Library. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 10, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the West Somerville Neighborhood School located at 177 Powderhouse Blvd. We will review and discuss key design features for the proposed renovation, and seek feedback from attendees.

For more information, contact Project Manager Robert Cassano, at Rcassano@somervillema.gov or 617-625-6600 ext. 5120.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact the City’s Director of Human Services, Nancy Bacci, at 617-625-6600 x2250 or nbacci@somervillema.gov.