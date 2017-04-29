Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone and the Somerville Board of Aldermen invite residents to the Spring 2017 ResiStat Community Meetings, a twice-yearly effort to share the latest City news, data, and neighborhood updates directly with residents and gather their feedback. ResiStat isn’t just a great way to get an overview of what’s happening in your neighborhood and around the city. A social half hour before the meeting and time after the meeting provide an easy opportunity to talk one-on-one to the Mayor, your Aldermen, and City staff and police—and to connect with your neighbors. (We serve pizza and kid-friendly, healthy snacks to make it more fun to come and chat.)

Seven neighborhood meetings, one in each ward, will be held in the coming weeks. (See schedule below.) Mayor Curtatone, ward and at-large aldermen, members of the Somerville Police Department, and City staff will discuss issues important to residents and there’s always a lively Q&A where residents can pose questions directly to the Mayor and Aldermen. Topics will range from proposed changes to the City’s zoning ordinance, public safety data and tips, and updates and information about neighborhood issues and events.

Refreshments will be served at a meet-and-greet before each meeting. Interpretation into Spanish, Portuguese, and Haitian Creole will be provided at every meeting

For more information about ResiStat, or with any questions, contact ResiStat Coordinator, Meghann Ackerman, at MAckerman@somervillema.gov or 617-625-6600 ext. 2120.

Spring 2017 ResiStat Meeting Schedule

Meetings run from 6:30 to 8 p.m., with refreshments at 6 p.m.

Ward 6 (greater Davis Sq. neighborhood): May 1, Somerville Community Baptist Church, 31 College Ave.

Ward 3 (N. Union Sq., Prospect Hill, Spring Hill, Central Hill): May 4, Somerville High School cafeteria, 81 Highland Ave.

Ward 5 (Magoun Sq., NE Ball Sq., Cedar & Lowell St. areas, NW Porter Sq.): May 16, Kennedy School, 5 Cherry St.

Ward 7 (West Somerville, Teele Sq.): May 22, West Somerville Neighborhood School, 177 Powder House Blvd.

Ward 1 (East Somerville, Assembly Sq.): May 23, East Somerville Community School, 50 Cross St.

Ward 2 (S. Union Sq., Perry and Lincoln Park neighborhoods, Beacon St. area): May 30, Argenziano School, 290 Washington St.

Ward 4 (Winter Hill, Ten Hills): June 1, Healey School, 5 Meacham St.

Individuals with disabilities who need auxiliary aids and services for effective communication, written materials in alternative formats, or reasonable modifications in policies and procedures, in order to access the programs and activities of the City of Somerville or to attend meetings, should contact the City’s Director of Human Services, Nancy Bacci, at 617-625-6600 x2250 or nbacci@somervillema.gov.