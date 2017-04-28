Portion of Community Path in Somerville to close for repaving

Community Path to be repaved between Davis Sq. and Cedar St. Path will be closed to all pedestrian and bicycle traffic for two days during repaving.

On Tuesday, May 2, and Wednesday, May 3, 2017, a portion of the Somerville Community Path (Davis Square to Cedar St.) will be closed as city contractors repave this section of the path. During this work, this portion of the path will be closed for all users, and both pedestrians and cyclists are advised to use the detour route, Morrison Ave., which provides access to Highland Rd., Willow Ave., and Grove St., during construction. This portion of the Community Path is expected to close again, temporarily, within the next several weeks as lane markings will be painted at a later date once pavement has settled.

This work to improve the Path is funded by the residents of Somerville through the Community Preservation Act (CPA). With additional CPA funds, the city, in collaboration with the Friends of the Community Path, will also hire a design consultant to develop additional improvements for the Path. In 2018, these improvements will address drainage and retaining wall issues and will include repaving of the section of the Path from Buena Vista to the Cambridge line.

For more information about the Somerville Community Preservation Act, visit www.somervillema.gov/cpa.