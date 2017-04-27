Annual Spring Clean Up

~Photos by Claudia Ferro

Somerville residents celebrated Earth Day with the City of Somerville, Groundwork Somerville, and Comcast Cares at the annual Spring Cleanup and Community Barbecue. Residents were invited to join ward captains and city officials in each of the city’s seven wards to plant flowers, weed open spaces, and clean our open spaces.

Refreshments, t-shirts, and hats were provided to all participants at the cleanup locations, and all participants were rewarded for their efforts at a community barbecue at the Blessing of the Bay Boathouse on Shore Drive.

Pictured here, the Ward 1 volunteers do their part to help clean up their part of the city.