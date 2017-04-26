Newstalk – April 26

The Highland Masonic Building Association will be holding its annual (now 5 years) Giggles Comedy Night on Wednesday, April 26, at Prince of Pizza on Rte. 1. Come join in and have a night of laughs and a chance to win any one of over 25 gift baskets. Every year over 100 locals gather and have a great night of comedy with 3-4 professional comedians, plus a few surprises again this year. Tickets sold at the door.

************************

There was a big turnout at Ward Two Alderman MaryAnn Heuston’s fundraiser last week. She certainly was fired up with her short but to the point speech to the excited crowd. Maryann is taking her challenger seriously. Alderman At-Large Bill White introduced all the local politicians present and Mayor Joe Curtatone was her special guest speaker. A packed in and enthusiastic crowd of about 100 turned out to show their support for Maryann.

************************

It’s always nice to run into former Alderman At-Large Helen Corrigan, who is still pretty active here in the community. She’s very done a lot with the local Democratic Party as an active member. We wish her the best.

************************

Happy Birthday this week to our friends here in the Ville: A big happy birthday to the famous Mike Moccia of the Ball Square Café, and of course the famous Moccia family of Victor’s Deli. Mike is a good guy who welcomes everyone by name and makes you feel real good. We hope Mike has a great birthday this week. Also, another great guy, Brett Henry of the Mt. Vernon Restaurant. Another one who is always smiling and welcoming everyone to his family’s famous establishment here in Somerville. The best lobsters and roast beef, and don’t forget the awesome breakfast buffet every Sunday. We wish Brett the very best on this his birthday. A good friend of ours is celebrating this week as well, attorney Frank J. Kautz II, of Woburn (www.kautzlaw.com ). A great guy, honest and a good friend. We hope Frank has a great birthday this week as well. Another long time friend here at the paper and well known in the real estate community, Jim Bain of Wells Fargo is celebrating this week. Jim has been in the business for over 30 years. And finally, the best for last, Julie Phelan Brady. Although a Medford native, she’s very well known here in Somerville. She’s a good person, and formerly the campaign manager for Bob Trane and several others here in the city. We hope Julie has a great time this week. She’s a nice lady. To all the others that are celebrating this week, we wish you the very best of birthdays.

************************

It looks like a good race is shaping up in Ward Four this year, with two now running. Omar Boukili, who lives in the Ten Hills, who works for Revere’s Mayor Arrigo and was a close advisor to our own Mayor Curtatone, is in the race. Look for him on the streets of Ward Four. He tells us that he’s going to knock on every door in the ward. He knows how to get things done, and who to call. We think he will make a great alderman. We hear he’s going to be having a campaign kickoff very shortly.

************************

Our condolences to the family of John “Jack” Rourke of Winter Hill, who passed away this week. Jack has been involved here in the city for many years. A good guy, we send our sympathy to his family and many friends. We understand that he will be waked later this week at Doherty’s Funeral Home. Go to their website for correct times and dates.

************************

Ward Three Alderman Bob McWatters has booked his fundraiser. As we predicted, it will be at Sally O’Brien’s on May 16. He packs them in all the time. He’s not called the constituent’s alderman for nothing, constantly out walking the ward. We hear that Bob might have an opponent who was put in the race by another alderman or two, but we predict you have to work extra extra hard to outwork Bob in Ward 3. If he does have an opponent for sure, we hope that guy is ready to have a few fundraisers. So far Bob has held fewer fundraisers since being elected and has the largest alderman funds raised in the city.

************************

Somerville Council of PTA’s is having its 43rd Annual PTA Scholarship Dinner Dance on Friday, May 19 at Anthony’s of Malden, celebrating the accomplishments of the honorees and scholarship recipients. Another great Somerville scholarship program. For information and tickets contact Leah Arredondo, Treasurer, 10 Harvard Place, Somerville, MA 02143.

************************

It looks like maybe, just maybe, Ward One will have a hotly contested race as well this year. Now we hear that Elio LoRusso is seriously considering running again. If he does we think he might have the advantage of certain political figures not getting involved, as happened a few years ago. Elio is considering it, and we also hear that maybe one other will join the race. Let’s face it, Alderman McLaughlin isn’t from Ward One and he’s missed quite a few meetings with the Board this past year or two. We also hear he’s neglected some neighborhood meetings as well in Ward One, which is why he might have a strong opponent or two.

************************

The annual Somerville High Scholarship Foundation fundraiser is once again upon us, with the chance to win $10K CASH, plus up to 24 prizes of $100 each. Friday, May 12 at the high school’s Highlander Café. Tickets for the $10K drawing are $100 each and only 250 tickets will be sold. A great cause serving the students from Somerville. Over the years the foundation committee has raised over a million dollars and each year many students from Somerville High benefit from the generosity of the foundation and those that support it. Contact Eugene Brune or mail a check for $100 to SHS Raffle c/o Joseph Favaloro, P.O. Box 440275 Somerville 02144.

************************

We mentioned this before, but have you noticed how cheaply the huge ugly monster at the corner of Temple and Broadway is being built? Look closely, not even real bricks. It looks like the building is put together with toothpicks. How does the Planning Department and City Hall allow something like that to be built here in the city? Where are the standards? What do you think?

************************

Parents and Guardians are invited to join the Celebration at City Hall. Children can learn how City Hall works, what happens there, who works there and how their voices can be heard. Enjoy music, activities and brief remarks by Mayor Joseph Curtatone. Before you join in, feel free to read the SFLC Social Story with your young child about how Somerville is a Kind and Fair City for all its residents. Read in English, Spanish, Portuguese or Haitian Creole. For more information about the Week of the Young Child, visit www.naeyc.org/woyc.

************************

President William A. White, Jr., has called for a Joint Meeting of the Board of Aldermen and School Committee, to be held as follows: TIME: Thursday, May 11, 2017, at 6:00 PM. LOCATION: Aldermanic Chambers, City Hall, 93 Highland Avenue. AGENDA: To review the financial condition of the city, revenue and expenditure forecasts, and other relevant information prepared by the Finance Director in order to develop a coordinated budget, pursuant to Ordinance 2-47. The Superintendent of Schools and the Finance Director shall be present at this meeting. The public is invited to attend.

************************

Also, President William A. White, Jr., has called for a Special Meeting of the Board of Aldermen, to be held as follows: TIME: Thursday, May 11, 2017, at 6:00 PM. LOCATION: Aldermanic Chambers, City Hall, 93 Highland Avenue. AGENDA: Joint session with the School Committee for a review of city finances prior to the FY 2018 budget process, pursuant to Ordinance 2-47. The public is invited to attend