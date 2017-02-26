What’s on Somerville Neighborhood News

Somerville Neighborhood News is a production of Somerville Community Access Television, made by professional journalists, volunteers and staff. The half-hour news show has as its mission to provide a lively, informative newscast focusing on the events, issues and information impacting Somerville residents. Below are our latest news segments from SNN #78.

Somerville Storytelling Project

In honor of Somerville’s 175th birthday, the City has begun a Storytelling Project, encouraging members of the community to share their Somerville experiences. An event was held at the Somerville Public Library (MA) to kick off the project.

We Are One Somerville: Sanctuary City Rally

On February 4, the City of Somerville in partnership with The Welcome Project held a rally for Sanctuary Cities and Inclusion. Speakers included city officials, local business owners, Somerville High School students and more.

Maple Tree Tapping with Groundwork Somerville

On January 28, Groundwork Somerville held it’s annual Maple Tree Tapping Day at Tufts University. The event is part of their Maple Syrup Project which will continue with the Maple Syrup Boil Down Festival on March 4. Check it out!