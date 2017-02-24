The Winter Farmers Market plows ahead

The Winter Farmers Market continues Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. through March at Center for Arts at the Armory, 191 Highland Ave, Somerville, MA.

The weekly market offers the best locally grown and regionally produced agricultural items including vegetable produce, cheese, eggs, meats, fish, breads, pastries, chocolate, and wine. We feature rotating guest vendors each week, as well as live entertainment.

It’s a cozy, friendly atmosphere every Saturday at the Armory with live music and over 30 booths of farms and specialty vendors. They accept cash, SNAP/EBT, credit and debit cards.

www.somwintermarket.org