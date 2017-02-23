In 2017, politics is more local than ever

By Rep. Christine P. Barber

Like many of us, I was unsettled by events of 2016 that brought more division and discord than ever to the surface. Now I am struggling to fight back against decisions being made in Washington, D.C., and continue to feel uncertain every time I turn on the news. Many of us feel disconnected from Washington and politics at the federal level. While we must continue to resist extreme federal policies, what gives me hope is a renewed interest in local politics. There is now an opportunity to work together on critical issues affecting our state and communities, and in doing so, we can powerfully exemplify what it means to be a state leader in this new era.

As a state legislator, I look forward to connecting and engaging with more people in Somerville, Medford and other communities in Massachusetts, to discuss what our state can and should do to retain the precious rights we have fought so hard to win. In the 2017-2018 legislative session, my House and Senate colleagues and I have an opportunity, and a responsibility, to uphold Massachusetts’ values and show other states what is possible.

There are many ways that we can stand up for our communities’ values. Here’s what I am doing:

I’m working to make sure that no one is targeted because of who they are, and that our state remains welcoming to all by supporting policies that create safe spaces for immigrants. This means supporting organizations like the ACLU and standing with Attorney General Maura Healey in her efforts to stop President Trump’s immigration executive order. Locally, this means strongly supporting legislative initiatives like the Safe Communities Act, and helping connect families and individuals in my communities who are fearful and unsure of their options to resources and legal services.

Amid threats at the federal level on reproductive health and women’s rights, I am pushing for polices to ensure women’s choices are protected. We have the opportunity to redefine preventative health at the state level, and I am pushing to ensure all forms of contraception are covered by health plans in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts has been a leader in health care, with near-universal coverage for residents. I am working to support our federal delegation and develop state-level reforms to hold on to the gains that we have made in health care coverage.

I am working to ensure that Massachusetts continues to lead on climate change – by reducing costly gas leaks in our communities, and pushing for renewable energy at the state level. I have filed a bill that prohibits utility companies from shifting the cost of gas leaks onto consumers. I’m also supporting other initiatives, including implementing a carbon tax, increasing the solar net metering caps, and developing a climate adaptation plan.

Though it may seem difficult during these uncertain times to find a silver lining, I see a clear and powerful force that has emerged over the past few weeks: new energy and mobilization. People who have never done so are calling their legislator, going to a rally, or having real discussions with different people about issues. New groups are forming to talk about climate change, immigration, health care, and women’s rights. It is the organizing, involvement, and conversations that I am excited about for 2017.

Somerville and Medford are vibrant communities filled with active, engaged residents. This willingness to get involved is exactly what we need to move forward now. Let’s set an example for our neighboring communities: I urge you to talk with your neighbor, join a discussion, and encourage strong action the local and state level. Let us use this opportunity to show the nation, once again, the leader Massachusetts can be.