Big goings-on weekly at ESCS

~Photos by Claudia Ferro

It was a busy week at East Somerville Community School. The 4th grade students showed off their projects. Ms. Fothergill and Ms. Ceballos’s students picked an animal to research and put together a display based on that animal for the Animal Research Project.



Students also got to wear pajamas to school for a day as a PTA fundraiser. Each student that donated $1 got to wear pajamas for the day.

The school also held their book fair, offering students a chance to pick up some new reading material.