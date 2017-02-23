Big goings-on weekly at ESCS

On February 23, 2017, in Latest News, by The Somerville Times
timesphoto's ESCS PJ album on Photobucket

~Photos by Claudia Ferro
It was a busy week at East Somerville Community School. The 4th grade students showed off their projects. Ms. Fothergill and Ms. Ceballos’s students picked an animal to research and put together a display based on that animal for the Animal Research Project.

Students also got to wear pajamas to school for a day as a PTA fundraiser. Each student that donated $1 got to wear pajamas for the day.
The school also held their book fair, offering students a chance to pick up some new reading material.

 
If you found this article of interest, please consider sharing it.
Facebook Twitter

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.



Go To Top »