Board of Aldermen addresses jobs for Somerville residents

By Jim Clark

At last week’s catch-up regular meeting of the Board of Alderman on February 14, the report of the Committee on Housing and Community Development’s meeting on February 6, included details regarding development of and funding for the local hiring and workforce development First Source program, and report on the outcome of FRIT’s recent job fairs for Assembly Square, including Somervillians getting jobs.

An agenda item requesting that the Executive Director of the Office of Strategic Planning and Community Development and the Director of Economic Development report to the Board on plans for the future development of and funding for the local hiring and workforce development First Source program, and report on the outcome of Federal Realty Investment Trust’s recent job fairs and current local-hiring efforts for the positions available at Assembly Square, including plans for evaluating and monitoring actual results in terms of Somerville residents getting hired for local jobs has been completed, according to the Committee report.

Speaking on behalf of the Committee, Ward 5 Alderman Mark Niedergang told the Board that the city has been developing a strategic plan for the city’s role in workforce development, following up on the recommendations of a 2013 report by a committe that the mayor appointed called the Somerville Jobs Advisory Committee.

According to Niedergang, Director of Economic Development Tom Galligani feels that workforce development is an important part of his work and that he has assigned a key staff person, Ben Sommer, to spend 60 percent of his time in this area and take the lead on these issues.

Niedergang added that Sommer is connecting Somerville residents with jobs, and that Director Galligani pointed out that the city has developed a $15,000 grant to help with a workforce development plan.

Niedergang expressed that he thought it was great to see that there was some money fort this plan, but that the city needs to spend whatever is needed to develop a viable plan and to implement it.

The Ward 5 aldermen then went on to report on the workforce job training program that the Somerville Community Corporation (SCC) runs with funds from the city and the state.

Both Meredith Levy, the Deputy Director of SCC and Van Hardy, the president of its board, were in attendance at the Committee meeting.

Levy reportedly told the Committee that the First Source program presents a model to get employers to pull from a pool of Somerville residents and that there is a huge waiting list of people wanting to get into the program, primarily immigrants.

Niedergang pointed out that many of the immigrants seeking employment have language issues and need help getting up to speed with their job search skills.

Levy reportedly said that First Source does not necessarily train people, but tries to stabilize the applicants’ situations and coach, help with the resume and direct them to other programs where they can actually get the training.

Levy told the Committee that the City of Cambridge has 13 full time staff members whose primary duties are workforce development and job training, whereas the City of Somerville barely has one.

According to Levy, the First Source program trains people for all sorts of jobs, including immigrants with advanced degrees but are unable to get jobs here because their certifications are not recognized here.

A related agenda item requesting that the City Clerk notify the Chief Executive Officer of Greentown Labs to appear before the Board to describe its selection of non-union or union contractors and plans for local hiring in its upcoming expansion construction project, since the City of Somerville and the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center contributed $2 million in loans to support this expansion was also completed, as reported to the Board.