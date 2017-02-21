Somerville Police Crime Log February 13 – February 18

Arrests :

James Neville, of 380 Somerville Ave., February 13, 1:42 p.m., arrested at Somerville Ave. on a warrant charge of shoplifting by asportation.

Jasmine Noiles, of 8 Pasadena Rd., Dorchester, February 13, 5:50 p.m., arrested at Canal St. on charges of removal of theft prevention device and larceny over $250.

Gregory Maitre, February 13, 7:20 p.m., arrested at Washington St. on warrant charges of trespassing, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, conspiracy, assault and battery, possession of a class B drug, larceny over $250, and kidnapping.

Richard Guerrier, of 13 Allen St., February 15, 12:23 a.m., arrested at Elm St. on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Gavin Weinman, of 56 Walnut Rd., Swampscott, February 15, 1:25 a.m., arrested at McGrath Hwy. on warrant charges of improper use of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Robert Cameron, of 58 Angell St., Dorchester, February 17, 1:00 a.m., arrested at Somerville Ave. on warrant charges of speeding and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Jessica Ahearn, of 179 Sydney St., Dorchester, February 17, 7:40 p.m., arrested at McGrath Hwy. on warrant charges of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, shoplifting over $100 by concealing merchandise, state highway traffic violation, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class E drug, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and larceny over $250.

Schneider Vital, of 96 Flint St., February 18, 1:53 a.m., arrested at Flint St. on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Kiara Gomes, of 110 Harvard St., Cambridge, February 18, 1:53 a.m., arrested at Flint St. on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Joanne MacKeen, of 8 Fay Place, Haverhill, February 18, 5:43 a.m., arrested at Delaware St. on a warrant charge of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Derrik Pannesi, of 35 Jaconnet St., Newton, February 18, 9:26 a.m., arrested at Central St. on charges of drug possession to distribute, possession of a class B drug, ammunition without FID card, possession of a firearm without FID card, possession of a large capacity firearm, and improper storage of a large capacity firearm.

Sean Kenney, of 9 Auburn Court, Malden, February 18, 5:17 p.m., arrested at Middlesex Ave. on a warrant charge of operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Savannah Sanchez, of 16 Sunset Rd., Winthrop, February 18, 8:55 p.m., arrested at Adrian St. on a charges of extortion by threat of injury, attempt to commit a crime, and conspiracy.

Frank Roberto, of 6 Groom St., Apt. 1, Dorchester, February 18, 8:55 p.m., arrested at Adrian St. on a charges of extortion by threat of injury, attempt to commit a crime, and conspiracy.

Shalik Jordan, of 17 Harvard Ave., Apt. 2, Boston, February 18, 8:55 p.m., arrested at Adrian St. on a charges of extortion by threat of injury, attempt to commit a crime, conspiracy, deriving support from prostitution, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, alcohol from open container, and failure to stop for police, and on a warrant charge of miscellaneous statutory violation.