Historic Somerville presents the 2017 Local History Lecture Series

Charles Bulfinch and the Barrell Mansion

Enjoy an entertaining and informative talk by Joseph Cornish, Preservationist, past president of the New England Chapter of the Society of Architectural Historians and Bulfinch aficionado. Cornish will discuss the architecture of Charles Bulfinch (1763-1844) including his design of the Barrell Mansion. The mansion and gardens were built on Cobble Hill in Charlestown in 1792 (now Somerville) and eventually became the McLean Insane Asylum. The Somerville Museum is now the home of the elegant double flying staircase of the original mansion.

For more information, visit our website: www.HistoricSomerville.org.

Sunday, February 26, 2017′

2-3pm, Reception to follow at the Somerville Museum

One Westwood Road

free to Historic Somerville and Somerville Museum Members

contact: email: info@historicsomerville.org or call Brandon Wilson at 617-625-6600 -X2532.

General Admission: $8; free to members.