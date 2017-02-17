Funny money couldn’t buy a burger

By Jim Clark

Police officers were dispatched to the Burger King on Somerville Ave. on reports that a customer was trying to pass a counterfeit bill.

Upon arrival, the officers spoke with the manager who said that an employee had received a counterfeit $20 bill from a customer and notified her immediately when the counterfeit pen showed positive and the safe would not accept the bill.

The manager handed the bill to the officers and they could tell it was missing identifying features and that it was counterfeit. The employee confirmed the same facts as her manager had reported to the officers.

The employee said that she tried to tell the person it was a fake bill but he reportedly yelled at her and she became frightened, so she gave him his food in hopes he would leave.

The officers asked if the person who passed the bill was still in restaurant and the employee pointed to a male party later identified as Ronald Pereira, who approached the officers at the counter.

Pereira was asked if he passed the bill as payment as the officers showed it to him. He reportedly flew into a rage and began shouting at the officers, expressing outrage that he was being accused of passing counterfeit money.

Pereira was asked if he knew the bill was counterfeit and he stated that he did, but that it was no big deal.

The restaurant was crowded at this time of day and Pereira was asked multiple times to lower his voice and watch his language. Numerous parents in line with their children appeared to be very uncomfortable due to Pereira’s screaming and use of obscenities, police said.

Mr Pereira continued his tirade until he was escorted outside and placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and uttering a false note.

Pereira was transported to the station via and booked in the usual manner.

The bill was entered into evidence and placed into a secure evidence locker.

Secret Service Agent Hanley was also called and notified of the arrest and seizure of the counterfeit bill.