By Tom Bannister

The Hero’s Cup Hockey Tournament, the largest first responder hockey tournament in the United States, is set to be held at the New England Sports Center, 121 Donald Lynch Blvd, Marlborough, MA.

56 teams, over 900 first responders, including those from Somerville, will be competing in the inaugural 3-day tournament to raise money for the host charity, The Last Call Foundation. (www.lastcallfoundation.org) Each team also plays for their charity of choice.

25% of monies raised from this event will go to The Last Call Foundation with the remaining monies split evenly among all others. Sponsorship opportunities are available and are a great way for companies to help welcome first responders to our region.

Teams of firefighters, police officers, military members and EMS workers will compete in bracketed games to end in a championship round on Sunday April 23. Opening ceremonies will kick things off on Friday April 21 with Honor guards and local celebrities among our Heroes and games will begin. Friday night a casino night begins at 8:00 p.m. at Best Western in Marlborough (in the convention center at 181 Boston Post Road West, Marlborough, MA).

The Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts (PFFM) is the title sponsor of Casino night featuring 40 gambling tables for play as well as a band and full bar. Admission to casino night is $10 for general admission. Saturday games will begin at 8:00 a.m. and go until 8:00 p.m.

Teams will play two games to wrap up the best of a three game series. Best record will move on to playoffs on Sunday. Saturday night the celebrated Torquoise Willie of Nashville, Tennessee performs at the New England Sports Center (general admission $10) followed by a battle of the bands. The Pipes and Drum bands of different departments from around the region will battle for top band bragging rights and a cash prize.

Sunday championship games start at 8:00 a.m. Closing ceremonies, with full Honor Guard, begin at 12:00 noon. The fireman cook-off, hosted by Ray Cooney of FDNY Firehouse Kitchen will host a head to head competition for best meal; a Master Chef style cook off with celebrity and local judges.

Come honor the first responders that are everyday heroes by making a donation, buying a ticket or spreading the word. Volunteer opportunities, merchandise, and information, including links to benefiting charities, are available at www.heroscuphockey.com. Suggested donation to attend games is $10 single day or a weekend pass is available for $25.