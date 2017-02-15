Truck crash injures 2 in Somerville

By Jim Clark

A truck crashed into the front of a nail salon at 251 Highland Ave. last Friday afternoon, injuring two.

According to reports, the accident, which took place at Beautique on the Ave Beauty and Spa, left one of the technicians and the owner in need of medical attention. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Witnesses said that the truck appeared to lose traction on the icy street then slid into the building, causing damage to the exterior of the building.

The street was immediately closed off while the truck was being removed. The damaged sections of the building were boarded over, pending repair.

The owner of the truck, Medline Industries Inc., issued the following statement:

“The safety of all involved is our primary concern. We are actively investigating what happened today and working to assist in the repair of the impacted building. Immediately after the incident, our local leadership team and insurance representatives were onsite to help ensure the safety of our driver, the store owner and those involved. We are also working with local authorities to help in any way we can.”

Investigators are looking into the cause of the accident. No citations have been issued against the driver.