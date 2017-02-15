‘Somersafe Sports’ community education night

Join Mayor Joseph Curtatone and the Concussion Legacy Foundation for a conversation and community education night about concussions Thursday, February 16, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Somerville High School auditorium.

The Concussion Legacy Foundation’s co-founder and CEO Chris Nowinski will be in attendance and Program Manager for Education and Research Cliff Robbins will present a “Concussions and Our Kids” curriculum aimed at educating parents and guardians about the risks facing our youth. Michelle Kelly, Somerville Public Schools District Coordinator for Concussion Management, will discuss the district’s policy on concussions and return to learn and/or play, and the City of Somerville’s Director of Parks and Recreation Jill Lathan will provide updates on the City’s recreation policy. There will also be a Q&A session.

In October 2016, the City of Somerville and the Concussion Legacy Foundation announced a three-year “SomerSafe Sports” partnership to make Somerville a model city and national blueprint for concussion education, policy, and prevention. The partnership kicked off with Somerville High School athletes participating in the Foundation’s national Team Up Day. Since the announcement of the partnership – and continuing throughout this year – concussion education efforts have increased in Somerville Public Schools and across the City.

About the Concussion Legacy Foundation:

The Concussion Legacy Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Boston. It was founded in 2007 by Robert Cantu, MD, and Christopher Nowinski to solve the concussion crisis by advancing the study, treatment and prevention of the effects of brain trauma in athletes and other at-risk groups. For more information, please visit ConcussionFoundation.org.